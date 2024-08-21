Arizona basketball learns opening opponent and Battle 4 Atlantis bracket
The Arizona basketball team will play the Davidson Wildcats in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis on November 27 with a 5:30 PM Mountain Standard Time tipoff on ESPN2, as announced on Wednesday. The winner between Arizona and Davidson will play the victor of Oklahoma and Providence the next day.
Arizona finished the 2023-24 season as the Pac-12 regular season champions, earned a number two seed in the West Regional of the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the Regional Semifinals for the second time in three seasons. Pac-12 Player of the Year Caleb Love is the only Arizona returning starter in 2023-24.
Jaden Bradley and K.J. Lewis are projected to start with Love to give the Wildcats one of the best backcourts in the country in 2024-25. Arizona will have a new look in the frontcourt. Tobe Awaka from Tennessee and Oakland transfer Trey Townsend and returnee Motiejus Krivas give Arizona a good foundation in the frontcourt.
The other half of the Battle 4 Atlantis Bracket features Louisville versus Indiana and Oumar Ballo and Gonzaga and West Virginia. The Cardinals and Hoosier will tipoff Battle 4 Atlantis at 10:00 AM MST on November 27, followed by Gonzaga and West Virginia tentatively scheduled for 12:30 PM MST.
Oklahoma and Providence will tipoff at 3:30 PM MST. The first semifinal will be played at 10:00 AM MST between the winners in the top half of the bracket., Arizona would play its semifinal at 3:00 PM MST on November 28 if they beat Davidson. A loss to Davidson puts Arizona in a consolation game at 5:30 MST on November 28.
The Battle 4 Atlantis Championship game is scheduled for 3:30 PM MST on November 29 to be televised on ESPN. The third-place game is scheduled for 1:00 PM MST on ESPN2. Arizona is making its second appearance in the Battle for Atlantis. The Wildcats were 0-3 in the 2017 Battle 4 Atlantis.