Arizona Basketball: Recruiting Wish List for the Class of 2025
We may still be a bit early in following the Arizona Basketball recruiting cycle for 2025; however, I have come up with a comprehensive recruiting wish list for the Cats!
We are still several months away from signing day for the Class of 2025; however, that does not mean we are too early to discuss a potential recruiting class for Arizona Basketball.
So far, there have been a lot of names thrown around, but it should only be a matter of time before you start to see some movement for the Wildcats.
Already in on several recruits, I thought it would be fun to create a recruiting wishlist of the top recruits who I would like to see come to Arizona. Granted, I know this would be a perfect scenario and do not think that the Cats can land all of them, especially in the NIL era of college athletics; however, I can dream, right?
With that said, here is what I have come up with, and who I would like to see play for the Wildcats in 2025-26 in order.