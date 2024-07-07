Arizona Basketball: Recruiting Wish List for the Class of 2025
No. 4 Xavion Staton (6'11'' 210 lbs. C - Sierra Vista - Las Vegas, NV)
The only center on this list, Xavion Staton is the perfect potential multi-year player who would fit in well with Arizona Basketball and more importantly, in the Big XII.
Standing a towering 6-foot-11 and weighing 210 lbs., Staton is a standout big man from Sierra Vista from Las Vegas, NV, and sports offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Ohio State, Auburn, and Virginia among several others.
Rated as the No. 23 overall player in the class of 2025 according to 247Sports, Xavion is a talented and skilled big man with great length and athleticism.
A bit of a raw prospect, Staton is an elite shot blocker with great defensive instincts. And although he is a bit on the skinnier side, this is a kid who will continue to fill out and get bigger as he develops and matures. Plus, he has a high ceiling!
To me, he is the type of big man Arizona should be recruiting, and because he is tough and physical, he is the perfect fit with the Cats.