Arizona Basketball: Recruiting Wish List for the Class of 2025
No. 3 - Tounde Yessoufou (6'5'' 211 lbs. SF/PF - St. Joseph High School - Santa Maria, CA)
A player that has seen his recruitment take off a bit more in recent weeks, Tounde Yessoufou is a grown man for an 18-year-old.
He is undersized for a four; however, Tounde is being recruited as a wing (aka Small Forward). Athletically, he is elite! He is an incredibly strong and powerful athlete, and when he gets downhill and to the basket, look out because he is going to punish you.
Offensively, Tounde is still developing a bit, especially as he continues to find his range to the outside, but overall, he is a tremendous athlete and basketball player.
Ranked as the No. 27 overall recruit in the country, he is starting to add more offers to his growing list of teams with Baylor and USC offering in recent weeks. To me, he would be a huge get for Tommy Lloyd and the Cats and would be a great fit in the Big XII.