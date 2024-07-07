Arizona Basketball: Recruiting Wish List for the Class of 2025
No. 2 - Koa Peat (6'8'' 210 lbs. PF - Perry High School - Gilbert, AZ)
Coming in at No. 2 on the list for me is Koa Peat. A local in-state product, Peat is currently one of the best players in the country as he ranks No. 5 overall.
The Wildcats have been in on Koa for a long time and he sports offers from pretty much everyone in the country including Houston, North Carolina, Texas, Michigan, and Arizona among several others.
He is an elite prospect who possesses the perfect size and length for a perimeter prospect. A versatile basketball player, and has the talent and athleticism to play multiple positions at the next level. He has excellent ball-handling skills and has the ability to see the floor well and distribute the basketball.
Come 2025-26, he would be a great compliment to the Wildcats' frontcourt and is the reason why he is No. 2 on this recruiting wish list.