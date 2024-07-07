Zona Zealots
Arizona Basketball: Recruiting Wish List for the Class of 2025

By Eric Townsend

Clemson v Arizona
Clemson v Arizona / Harry How/GettyImages
Team SFG’s Brayden Burries (1) looks to make a play against Team Boo Williams during the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League.
Team SFG’s Brayden Burries (1) looks to make a play against Team Boo Williams during the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League session one on Friday, April 26, 2024 at the Memphis Sports & Event Center in Memphis, Tenn. / Stu Boyd II-The Commercial Appeal / USA

No. 1 - Brayden Burries (6'4'' 200 lbs. CG - Eleanor Roosevelt High School - San Bernardino, CA)

To me, the most important player in the recruiting class for 2025 for Arizona is Brayden Burries. When you have an elite point guard, the makeup and ability of your team changes for the better, and to me, Brayden is it.

Considered the No. 12 player overall in the class of '25, Burries is listed as a combo guard, but he projects more as a point guard at the next level and would be a perfect fit in Coach Lloyd's uptempo offense. 

A bigger-bodied guard, Brayden is an elite guard who impacts the game at many levels. A smart and crafty player, Burries plays at a high level and can do a bit of everything from distributing the basketball, running the offense, or even playing off the ball and hitting shots. 

He can score at all three levels effectively and is capable of finishing through contact around the bucket as well. Because of his ability to impact the game at a high level, he is the most important player in this class and is the reason why he is the No. 1 recruit on my wish list!

