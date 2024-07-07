Arizona Basketball: Recruiting Wish List for the Class of 2025
No. 1 - Brayden Burries (6'4'' 200 lbs. CG - Eleanor Roosevelt High School - San Bernardino, CA)
To me, the most important player in the recruiting class for 2025 for Arizona is Brayden Burries. When you have an elite point guard, the makeup and ability of your team changes for the better, and to me, Brayden is it.
Considered the No. 12 player overall in the class of '25, Burries is listed as a combo guard, but he projects more as a point guard at the next level and would be a perfect fit in Coach Lloyd's uptempo offense.
A bigger-bodied guard, Brayden is an elite guard who impacts the game at many levels. A smart and crafty player, Burries plays at a high level and can do a bit of everything from distributing the basketball, running the offense, or even playing off the ball and hitting shots.
He can score at all three levels effectively and is capable of finishing through contact around the bucket as well. Because of his ability to impact the game at a high level, he is the most important player in this class and is the reason why he is the No. 1 recruit on my wish list!
