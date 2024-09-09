Arizona basketball releases non-conference schedule highlighted by Duke
The Arizona basketball program released its full 2024-25 non-conference schedule on Monday. At Wisconsin on November 15, versus Duke at McKale Center on November 22, the Battle 4 Atlantis and versus UCLA on December 15 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix highlights the 2024-25 Arizona non-conference schedule
The games versus Wisconsin and Duke are the second of home-and-home series that started last season. Arizona won 78-73 at Duke and beat Wisconsin 98-73 at McKale Center. Arizona will begin the Battle 4 Atlantis versus Davidson and play either Providence or Oklahoma in their second game.
Indiana, Louisville, West Virginia and Gonzaga are the teams on the other side of the Battle 4 Atlantis bracket. Arizona will make its second appearance in the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Wildcats were 0-3 in the 2017 Battle 4 Atlantis despite entering the tournament ranked second nationally.
After 46 years as conference rivals and exactly 100 Pac 10/12 games, Arizona and UCLA will play their first non-conference game in December since 1977. UCLA leads the All-Time series versus Arizona 63-50. Arizona has won six of the last seven versus UCLA dating to Tommy Lloyd's first season in 2021-22.
Arizona will open the regular season on November 4 versus Canisius, Old Dominion comes to McKale Center on November 9 and Arizona also hosts, Southern Utah on December 14, Samford on December 18 and Central Michigan on December 21. Samford lost to Kansas 93-89 in the 2024 NCAA Tournament first round.
Samford is the only one of the above teams to finish in the top 100 of the ESPN Basketball Power Index. Cansisus, Central Michigan, Old Dominion and Southern Utah all finished below 200 in the BPI. Arizona will be tested a lot more during conference games in the Big XII than they were in the Pac 12.