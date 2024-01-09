Arizona Basketball rises to No. 8 in the latest AP Poll
TUCSON, AZ - Following its series of dominant wins over Colorado and Utah, Arizona Basketball has risen to No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.
Returning home for the first time in nearly a month, it was a much-needed homestand for Arizona Basketball as the Wildcats got back on track in a big way.
Taking on solid opponents in Colorado and Utah, the Wildcats appeared to be a team on a mission, and boy, they delivered, winning by a combined 66 points!
And just as we anticipated, the Wildcats saw a slight jump in the latest AP Poll as Arizona has climbed up to No. 8 this week.
Currently sitting at 12-3 (3-1) on the year, the Wildcats could have a daunting couple of weeks ahead as they take on Washington State in Pullman, followed by the LA schools in Tucson, and finally, the Oregon schools on the road!
Hoping to maintain its momentum, Arizona Basketball will need to remain focused as it takes on an upset-minded Wazzu team!
With Arizona's continued success on the court, the Wildcats remain the top dog from the Pac-12 as they are still the only team from the conference to be ranked. Behind them in the conference is Colorado receiving eight votes, followed by Oregon with four votes, and Utah with just two votes.
While Arizona should be favored in its next few games, the Wildcats will need to remain focused and hungry, as everyone is going to give the Cats its best shot.
Hopefully, Arizona can handle its business this week and resume Pac-12 play by earning another solid conference win! Tip-off against the Cougars on Saturday is set for 4:00 PM MST.
