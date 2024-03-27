Arizona Basketball's history in the NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen
By Mason Duhon
With the win over No. 7 Dayton in the Round of 32, No. 2 Arizona Basketball is moving onto its 20th Sweet Sixteen appearance in program history. This breaks the Wildcats' tie with Villanova for the 10th-most Sweet Sixteen appearances in all of NCAA Tournament history and places them ahead of well-respected programs like UConn (17), Marquette (16), Purdue (14), and Maryland (14).
Arizona has some deep roots in the Sweet Sixteen: they were a part of the first-ever 16-team field in 1951. They have an overall winning record with an Elite Eight berth on the line, and we'll dig deeper into their 11-8 record when the dance is at its sweetest.