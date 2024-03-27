Arizona Basketball's history in the NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen

3/21/51 – UA played in their first #NCAA Tournament game (next in 1976), a 61-59 loss to K-State. Down by as many as 24p, w/10min left (54-33) K-State pulled starters. UA came back and w/starters back, were down 60-59 w/90sec left. Bob Honea/Roger Johnson each had 15p. #BearDown pic.twitter.com/GAlCaiaOF2