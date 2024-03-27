Arizona Basketball's history in the NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen
By Mason Duhon
What can we expect?
The Houston loss needs to be fresh in every player's mind, and the team has to play with a chip on its shoulder. Pelle Larsson is the sole remaining player from this group returning as a starter in the game against Clemson, so you can bet that he'll be motivated to hustle before he leaves for the NBA. Lloyd will also remember this and not underestimate the relatively lower seed.
Keshad Johnson and Caleb Love will also be giving it some tournament-veteran effort. Johnson transferred in from San Diego State after a Final Four run, and he wants to summit the mountaintop before his collegiate career is over. Love is also on a mission; the North Carolina coaching staff opted to roll with RJ Davis and Love was landed at Arizona via the transfer portal. With the possibility of playing against his former team on the line, the revenge tour should continue.
No wins are guaranteed when the Madness is on, but what is guaranteed are great games between high-level teams. This one will be a fireworks show.
