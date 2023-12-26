Arizona Basketball stays put at No. 4 in the latest AP Poll
Following its tough, double-overtime loss to then No. 14 FAU on Saturday, Arizona Basketball has stayed put at No. 4 overall in the latest Associated Press poll.
This past week was a big one for Arizona Basketball for a lot of reasons, and despite the Wildcats just winning one game between its tough matchups against Alabama and then No. 14 FAU, not much has changed in the standings for the Cats.
Making news on Monday afternoon following its loss to the Owls, the Wildcats stayed put this week, checking in once again at No. 4 in the country, just behind Purdue (No. 1), Kansas (No. 2), and Houston (No. 3).
With Arizona finishing non-conference play, the Wildcats are currently 9-2 on the year and will now turn its attention to Pac-12 Conference play.
Hoping to have another great week this week, Arizona Basketball should be tested with the start of conference play.
Once again, Arizona Basketball continues to be the top dog from the Pac-12 as they are still just the only team from the conference to be ranked. Meanwhile, Colorado received 64 votes and Utah received 45 votes.
While the competition does dip a bit compared to what we've seen over the past couple of weeks, now isn't the time for the Cats to get complacent. Arizona has an opportunity to run the Pac-12 this year, and it starts with a Bay area trip to Cal (Friday) and Stanford (Sunday).
Hopefully, the Cats can handle its business this week and start Pac-12 play with a bang! Tip-off against the Golden Bears is set for 8:30 PM MST.
