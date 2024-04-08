Arizona Basketball transfer portal tracker
By Mason Duhon
The offseason has arrived on the hardwood in the Old Pueblo, which means roster change abounds. Keshad Johnson is out of eligibility, while young European forwards Paulius Murauskas and Filip Borovicanin have already entered the transfer portal. Four starters from last year — Kylan Boswell, Pelle Larsson, Caleb Love, and Oumar Ballo — are all kicking the tires on a return in 2024-25.
It's time for head coach Tommy Lloyd to retool the roster once again around the ascendant young Jaden Bradley and KJ Lewis, but the roster looks thin outside of them. In addition to the incoming freshman class, head coach Tommy Lloyd has shown a penchant for finding talent both young and old in the transfer portal. Here, we'll keep track of all the transfer portal player rumblings for Arizona.
Check back for updates.
This college basketball season is just about over, but you can still win betting on basketball thanks to Bet365! You'll get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets if you sign up, deposit $10 or more and then bet $5 or more on any NBA game this week! Click this link to sign up with Bet365 today!