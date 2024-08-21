Arizona basketball will have 2 dates and sites for 2024 Red-Blue Showcase
The Arizona basketball program will host the first of two 2024 Red-Blue Showcases presented by First Watch in the McKale Center on October 4 as hosted by Wildcats legends Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye and co-host Allie Clifton from the Road Trippin' podcast.
Due to a recent NCAA rule change, Arizona will host a second 2024 Red-Blue Showcase at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on October 11 hosted by Clifton, Jefferson, and ESPN analyst and retired 14-NBA veteran Kendrick Perkins. Arizona has 60,000 alums in the Phoenix area.
The Tucson Red-Blue Showcase will have a 6:00 PM Mountain Standard Time Tipoff. The Phoenix Red-Blue Showcase will tip off at 6:30 PM MST. Tickets for both events go on sale at 10:00 AM MST on Thursday. Tickets for the game in Tucson are available at ArizonaWildcats.Com for as low as $10.
Tickets at Desert Diamond Arena will be available at DesertDiamondArena.Com. Per Arizona "Both events will feature player introductions, an exciting 3-point contest, and a highly anticipated slam dunk contest, followed by a scrimmage to close the event."
Arizona is entering its inaugural season in the Big XII. The Wildcats return the star guard trio of Jaden Bradley, K.J. Lewis and Caleb Love. Small forwards Anthony Dell'Orso and Trey Townsend and center Tobe Awaka transferred to Arizona during the 2024 offseason.
The 2024-25 Arizona Big XII basketball schedule is highlighted by home-and-homes with Arizona State, Baylor, Texas Tech and Utah. Other games of note are at Iowa State and Kansas and a visit from Houston. Arizona will play at Wisconsin, versus Duke and against UCLA in non-conference games in 2024-25.
Arizona will compete in the Battle for Atlantis from November 27-29 with Baylor, Gonzaga, Indiana, Louisville, Oklahoma, West Virginia and Davidson in Nassau, Bahamas. Arizona previously competed in the 2017 Battle for Atlantis led by Bahamian native Deandre Ayton. Arizona went 0-3 in Nassau.