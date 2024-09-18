Arizona big pass plays have been limited last 2 weeks
Arizona finished eighth nationally with 61 completions of 20 or more yards and fifth with 33 of 30 or more yards in the 2023 season. After beginning the 2024 season with 11 completions of 15 or more yards versus New Mexico, Arizona has only nine in their last two games versus Northern Arizona and Kansas State.
The Lumberjacks limited All-American wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan to two receptions for 11 yards. McMillan had 11 receptions for 138 yards versus Kansas State, but only three catches for 15 or more yards. Opponents are learning to limit the big plays by Arizona in the passing game and making Arizona drive down the field.
Arizona began the game with a 14-play, 73-yard drive in 7:28 to take a 7-0 lead. In their final eight drives, Arizona finished with 251 total yards on 47 plays. Arizona drove to the Kansas State 37 and 23 in the second half before turning the ball over on downs. The inability to finish drives has to be corrected during the bye week.
Arizona is barely inside the top 30 with long pass plays after three weeks. Most of the long pass completions for Arizona came versus New Mexico. Arizona was unable to connect for big plays versus Kansas State despite them ranking 109th nationally in pass plays allowed of 20 or more yards.
McMillan had seven of the 11 receptions of 15 or more yards versus New Mexico. None of the four completions of 15 or more yards versus NAU were to McMillan and he had three and Montana Lemonius-Craig had two at Kansas State. Arizona thrives at its best under Fifita and McMillan connecting on big pass plays.
There should be opportunities for big plays later this season. Central Florida, Texas Tech and West Virginia all rank below 100th nationally allowing pass plays of 20 or more yards. Brent Brennan and offensive coordinator Dino Babers need to find a way to get their receivers open deep during the bye week.