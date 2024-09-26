Arizona Big XII schedule highlighted by season finale at Kansas
Arizona will conclude its inaugural season in the Big XII at Kansas in the final game of the 2024-25 season. The Big XII released the conference schedule on Thursday. Kansas is number one in the ESPN Way-Too-Early Top 25 which was updated on September 9. Arizona is ninth-ranked by ESPN, but fifth among Big XII teams.
Houston is ranked fourth by ESPN, Baylor sixth and Iowa State seventh. Arizona plays the four Arizona plays the four teams ranked ahead of them six times. Baylor and Iowa State are on the Arizona schedule twice. Houston and Kansas will play Arizona once each.
Arizona will play its first Big XII conference game on December 30 versus TCU. The schedule is very favorable for Arizona to get off to a good start in the Big XII. Arizona plays at Cincinnati on January 4 and West Virginia on Jan. 7) before hosting Central Florida on January 11.
Arizona hosts Baylor on Jan. 14 and will play in Waco on February 17. After hosting Baylor, Arizona is at Texas Tech on January 18 and at Oklahoma State on January 21. A two-game homestand versus Colorado on January 25 and Colorado State on January 27 concludes the first month of 2025.
Arizona plays at Arizona State on February 1 and is at BYU on February 4. The Big XII does not have the two-game road trip schedule as the Pac-12 did. Arizona begins a five-game stretch alternating home and road games versus Texas Tech on February 8. That is followed by a game at Kansas State on February 11.
Arizona returns home on February 15 to host Houston in the Stripe Out game. The Wildcats finally get some stability in the schedule with consecutive home games versus BYU on February 22 with fans instructed to wear red and Utah on February 26. Arizona is back on the road on March 1 with what will be a key game at Iowa State.
Senior Day for Arizona will be on March 4 versus Arizona State. The 2025 Big XII Tournament is scheduled for March 11 through 15 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. Expect a format where the top four teams from the regular season receive byes in the Big XII Tournament quarterfinals. Teams five through eight would receive first round byes.