Arizona CB Tacario Davis named Big XII Defensive Player of the Week
Arizona cornerback Tacario Davis tied his career high with seven tackles and set a career mark with five pass breakups in the 23-10 over Utah on Saturday. Two of Davis' pass breakups came on fourth down with one in the end zone. Davis' first fourth down PBU was against Utah TE Caleb Lohner in the second quarter in the end zone.
The second fourth down PBU by Davis came on fourth and six from the Arizona 32 with 1:33 remaining in the third quarter. Davis added a PBU on third down in the fourth quarter. Davis was part of an Arizona defense that held Utah quarterback Isaac Wilson to 20-40 for 280 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Davis now has 21 pass breakups for his career. Davis did not have a PBU in 2024 before the Utah game. With the five PBUs in 2024, Davis ranks 10th nationally. Led by Davis, Arizona allowed its lowest completion percentage, and passer rating and had more interceptions than touchdowns for the first time in 2024.
Arizona played exceptional situation football versus Utah. The Utes were 4-13 on third down, 0-4 on fourth down and scored only 10 points in four red zone trips. Arizona played by far its most complete game of the season on Saturday on the road against the best team they will likely play in 2024.
Davis is the second Arizona player to be named a Big XII Player of the Week. Tetairoa McMillan was the Offensive Player of the Week in the season opening 61-39 win over New Mexico. McMillan had 10 receptions for an Arizona-record 304 yards and four touchdowns.
Arizona returns home for the first time in four weeks when they host Texas Tech at 8:00 PM on Saturday night. Davis and the Arizona defense will be tested by the Red Raiders. Texas Tech is fourth in the Big XII and 16th nationally averaging 305.4 passing yards per game.