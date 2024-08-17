Arizona CBS Sports consensus most impactful CBB 2024-25 realignment move
CBS Sports wrote their "Dribble Handoff: Arizona, UCLA among most impactful college basketball realignment moves for 2024-25 season." Three of the five CBS Sports College Basketball Columnist survey named Arizona as the program that will have the biggest impact among schools in new conferences in 2024-25.
Kyle Boone, Matt Norlander and Cameron Salerno all named Arizona as the most impactful program in a new conference for 2024-25 following realignment., Gary Parrish named UCLA to the Big Ten and David Cobb named USC to the Big 10 as the program who will have the biggest impact among programs in new conferences.
Norlander stated that Arizona is the overwhelming choice as the program is poised to make the biggest impact. He stated that the geographic impact is significant and that Arizona has been a top 10 level team under Tommy Lloyd over the past three seasons. Norlander acknowledged the Pac-12 is a big jump in competition.
Arizona will be a top-two team in the Big XII in prestige per Norlander. Kansas is the obvious other team. Norlander also stated that Arizona will top three in homecourt advantage in the Big XII. Presumably Iowa State is the other team in the Big XII top three in homecourt advantage
Boone took Norlander's thoughts a step further stating Arizona might be the best-ever addition to a conference for basketball. Arizona being ranked in the top five over the last three seasons was a reason cited by Boone. Arizona has been ranked in the top 10 for 47 weeks over the past three seasons.
That is 17 more weeks than two-time defending national champion Connecticut per Boone. Arizona shows no signs of showing down under Lloyd per Boone. Arizona's postseason failings are tough to ignore, but the Wildcats are consistently one of the best teams in college basketball joining one the best conferences per Boone.
Boone expects the top of the Big XII to be indelibly changed by Arizona and strengthen the conference as the best nationally. Arizona will be significantly more challenged in the Big XII than they were in the Pac 12. Near annual trips to the conference tournament finals will be significantly reduced.
Salerno predicts Arizona will be pushed to the brink in the Big XII, but also stated the conference is improving with the addition of the Wildcats. Salerno mentions Arizona, Baylor, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas State and Kansas as contenders to win the Big XII in basketball in 2024.
BYU and Texas Tech could emerge as dark horses. Salerno closed calling the Big XII the ultimate basketball gauntlet. Arizona has not faced a conference schedule like they will in the Big XII for at least 20 years and more likely never. The future of the Arizona basketball program will be significantly changed by joining the Big XII.