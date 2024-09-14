Arizona collapses in second half getting blown out by Kansas State
Arizona did not score after opening the game with a 14 play 73 yard drive in 7:28 to take a 7-0 lead, losing 31-7 at Kansas State. Kansas State answered with its own 14-play 73-yard drive in 6:25 to tie the game. After Arizona went three and out, Dylan Edwards returned a punt 71 yards for a TD to put Kansas State in front 14-7 to stay.
Noah Fifita threw an interception in the end zone on the next possession and penalties hindered Arizona in the first half. Arizona was fortunate to trail 14-7 at halftime when Kansas State ran out of time in the red zone at the 14-yard line. Arizona outgained Kansas State 187 to 180 in the first half.
Kansas State won the game with a dominant third quarter. Arizona was unable to stop Kansas State as they scored on their first three drives of the second half to stretch their 14-7 halftime lead to 31-7. Kansas State outgained Arizona 149 to 40 with a 14-0 advantage on the scoreboard.
Tetairoa McMillan bounced back from two receptions for 11 yards versus Northern Arizona, posting 11 catches for 138 yards versus Kansas State. Fifita completed 26 passes in 42 attempts for 268 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Arizona moderately moved the ball in the fourth quarter, but all three drives ended on third down.
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson was the difference on Friday night. Johnson completed 14 passes in 23 attempts for 156 yards and two touchdowns and 17 carries for 110 yards. Arizona did end the consecutive 100-yard streak of Kansas State running back D.J. Giddens at six games.
Giddens finished with 17 carries for 86 yards and a TD. Jayce Brown led Kansas State with three receptions for 60 yards. Brayden Loftin and Will Swanson each had a receiving TD for Kansas State. Arizona is off next week before playing at Utah to begin Big XII play officially on September 21.