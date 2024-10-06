Arizona collapses late losing to Texas Tech
A week after a win at number 10 Utah put them in great position in the Big XII, Arizona collapsed late losing 28-22 to Texas Tech. Arizona had too many drives end in Tyler Loop field goals in the loss. Loop made five field goals in six attempts. Two of Loop's FG's ended after Arizona got into the red zone.
After two Loop FGs in the third quarter, Quali Conley got Arizona within 18-16 with 1:10 go in the third with a three-yard TD run. A Loop FG with 10:07 left in the fourth quarter put Arizona up 19-18. Mistakes did Arizona in for the remainder of the game. Loop missed a field goal on the next drive that could have extended the lead to four points.
Texas Tech had an eight play, 47-yard drive in 2:31 that culminated with a 41-yard Gino Garcia field goal to give the Red Raiders a 21-19 lead with 2:21 remaining. On the first play from scrimmage on the next drive, Tetairoa McMillan lost a fumble following an 18-yard gain.
Needing to hold Texas Tech to at least a field goal, Red Raiders running back Tahj Brooks ran 32 yards for his third touchdown of the night and extended the Texas Tech lead to 28-19. A first half Texas Tech two-point conversion after a Brooks TD played a major difference at the end of the game making the margin two scores.
Brooks finished with 21 carries for 128 yards and three TDs. Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton was 17-29 for 214 yards as the Red Raiders used a balanced offense with 29 passes and 29 runs. McMillan continued his trend of alternating big games with eight receptions for 161 yards.
McMillan failed to score a touchdown for the fourth straight game, after reaching the end zone four times in the season opener versus New Mexico. Conley finished with 14 carries for 97 yards and a TD with seven receptions for 39 yards. Turnovers ultimately did Arizona in.
Noah Fifita finished 28 of 49 for 301 yards but with no TDs and two interceptions. The first interception came in the first half after Arizona drove from its own eight to the Texas Tech 43. Texas Tech returned the interception to the Arizona 20 and scored on a Brooks nine yard run six plays later.
Fifita's second interception came on the next drive. Arizona was driving with a chance to get within 15-10 at halftime. Fifita threw an interception from the Texas Tech 27 at the Red Raiders' 20. Texas Tech drove 76 yards in four plays over 40 seconds and extended the lead with a Garcia 30-yard FG.
A 57-yard Morton to Caleb Douglas completion was brutal at the end of the half. That field goal played just as big of a role in the end of the game as the two-point conversion. Arizona would not have been forced to kick a field goal late in the fourth quarter to make it a one score game.
The Wildcats would have been able to go for it on fourth down. Instead of being 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big XII heading to number 17 BYU next week, Arizona falls to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big XII. The progress Arizona made in the win at Utah were lost with the home defeat to Texas Tech on Saturday.