Arizona debuting Tucson thread uniforms at Kansas State
Arizona will debut their Tucson thread uniforms on Friday at Kansas State on Friday night. The new uniforms include a script Cats helmet, red pants, a white jersey and red numerals. Arizona introduced white script Cats helmets in July. Friday night will be the second time this season Arizona will wear white.
The Wildcats wore all-white uniforms in the season-opening 61-39 win over New Mexico due to the Lobos' having a shipping issue with their road kits. New Mexico wore red jerseys with silver pants and helmets and Arizona sported all white behind an offensive explosion over the Lobos.
After wearing the all-white uniforms versus New Mexico, Arizona wore red jerseys with white pants and helmets for a look that was the opposite of their kits versus Kansas State. The new helmets are a departure from the streamlined block A that Arizona created in 1989.
Arizona has five wins, one loss and a single tie in seven games versus Kansas State. The previous seven games were played in Tucson. Arizona is playing a game in Kansas for the first time since a 23-15 win over the Jayhawks in 1965. Arizona has played in Lawrence twice.
Arizona has worn alternate uniforms in the past. The copper helmets are the most well-known alternate style Arizona has previously donned. Arizona has traditionally worn blue home jerseys and white road jerseys. Adidas and Nike who represent most FBS programs, constantly develop new uniforms nationally.
Arizona is a Nike school. Arizona will likely have a different look when they return from their bye week on September 28 at Utah. The Utes frequently wear red jerseys at home with both red and white helmets available. Arizona wore all white in their game at Utah during the 2022 season while both were still in the Pac-12.