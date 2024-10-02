Arizona defense faces its biggest 2024 challenge versus Texas Tech offense
After their best defensive performance of 2024 at Utah on Saturday, Arizona faces its greatest challenge on defense this season versus Texas Tech this week. Texas Tech leads the Big XII, averaging 41.4 points per game and is second, posting 486.4 total yards per game.
Texas Tech has scored at least 30 points in four of their five 2024 games. Washington State beat Texas 37-16 on September 7. Texas Tech has had at least 480 yards in offense in four games this season. Arizona State held Texas Tech to 334 yards in a 30-22 loss on September 21.
Texas Tech had 491 yards, but four turnovers versus Washington State. The Red Raiders often stalled offensively versus the Sun Devils with three touchdown drives and three that ended in field goals. Texas Tech is ninth in Big XII with TDs on 16 of their 26 red zone trips. No one else in the Big XII has as many red zone trips as Texas Tech.
The Texas Tech offense begins with the pass. Texas Tech is fourth in the Big XII averaging 305.4 passing yards per game. The Red Raiders are not very efficient passing. Texas Tech is 13th in the Big XII averaging 7.3 yards per pass attempt. The 15 passing TDs by Texas Tech are tied for first in the Big XII.
Texas Tech is third in the Big XII with 62 completions for at least 10 yards. The receiver to watch for Texas Tech is Josh Kelly. Kelly is second in the Big XII with 39 receptions for 487 yards and three TDs. Kelly is not much of a deep threat, but he is second in the Big XII with 22 receptions for 10 yards or more.
The Texas Tech rushing offense complements the pass. Texas Tech is eighth in the Big XII averaging 181.00 rushing yards per game. Texas Tech has proven the ability to produce on the ground. North Texas allowed Texas Tech to rush for 232 yards and Cincinnati allowed 231 yards rushing to the Red Raiders on Saturday.
Tahj Brooks of Texas Tech leads the Big XII averaging 137.75 rushing yards per game. Brooks has over 100 yards rushing this in every game he has played this season and missed the loss at Washington State. Arizona held Northern Arizona and Utah under 100 yards rushing, but New Mexico and Kansas State ran for over 200 yards.
Arizona has an equally inconsistent pass defense. New Mexico had 260 yards passing versus Arizona and Utah had 280. Arizona held Northern Arizona and Kansas State under 200 yards passing. Texas Tech is the best offense Arizona will play this season. How much Arizona can limit Texas Tech offensively should determine the outcome.