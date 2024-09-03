Arizona defense was vastly improved in second half during win over New Mexico
Arizona allowed 305 yards as they led New Mexico 27-24 at halftime in their 61-39 win over the Lobos on Saturday. The Wildcats tighted up defensively in the second half allowing 166 total yards. New Mexico finished with 471 total yards, but it was definitely a tale of two halves.
New Mexico ran for 115 yards and had 190 yards passing to keep up with Arizona's explosive offense in the first half. The Lobos had three touchdown drives, one field, one punt and an interception in three full drives in the first half. The final New Mexico first-half drive was one play to run out the clock.
In the second half, New Mexico had five drives. New Mexico scored two TDs, punted twice and threw a critical interception on the opening drive of the half. After Arizona scored on its first drive of the half, Noah Fifita threw a 40-yard TD pass on the first play following the interception to put the Wildcats in front 41-24.
The lead was never less than 10 points for the remainder of the game. Several Arizona defensive players had outstanding performances versus New Mexico. Arizona finished the game with three tackles for loss, no sacks, five pass breakups and two quarterback hits.
Safety Dalton Johnson led Arizona with 10 tackles, defensive back Treydan Stukes had nine with an interception and a pass breakup, cornerback Tacario Davis and linebacker Jacob Manu each had seven tackles. Manu also had 2.5 TFLs. Defensive back Genesis Smith had four tackles and the other Arizona interception.
Against Northern Arizona on Saturday, the Arizona coaching staff should have a chance to work on defensive schemes and play calls. After NAU the competition significantly increases. Arizona plays at Kansas State on September 13. The game in Manhattan was scheduled before Arizona joined the Big XII and is not a conference game.