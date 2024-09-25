Arizona defense will be challenged versus either Utah quarterback
Arizona beat Utah 42-18 in 2023 with Utes quarterback Cameron Rising out for the season with an injury. Rising has missed the last two games in 2024 for Utah. Backup QB Isaac Wilson has led Utah to consecutive wins with Rising sidelined. Utah is in a better position to win with Wilson than they were last season with Bryson Barnes.
Barnes was 31-53 for 320 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing for 44 yards on 19 carries last season versus Arizona. Barnes transferred to Utah State during the offseason and started for the Aggies in a 38-21 loss to the Utes this year. Utah was 3-4 in Barnes 2023 starts.
Utah relies on the run and a strong defense. The Utes are 29th nationally averaging 206.25 rushing yards per game. Utah running back Micah Bernard is 10th nationally averaging 114.0 rushing yards per game with one touchdown.
Wilson is a threat on the ground. The backup QB ran six times for 41 yards versus Oklahoma State. Wilson had a key 48-yard on third and 11 versus Oklahoma State and converted another time on third down and had a fourth-down run for first downs. Arizona will have to be cognizant of Wilson running, particularly on third down.
"“He’s got the ‘it’ factor. For a quarterback, that’s so critical. You got to have the guy that has that ‘it’ factor, that leadership and the players really sense it. They love playing for him. I mean they got a ton of confidence in him and he’s fearless...He's an excellent runner."- Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham
Arizona might be able to force Wilson into turnovers. Wilson has completed 58.5 percent of his pass attempts this season for 550 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions. Rising does a far better job taking care of the ball. Rising has completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 346 yards, seven TDs and no interceptions this season.
Rising is equally adept as a runner as Wilson with six carries for 46 yards in wins over Southern Utah and Baylor to begin the season. Arizona is 98th this season allowing 172.67 rushing yards per game. Quarterbacks have shredded Arizona. New Mexico QB Devon Dampier and Avery Johnson of Kansas State both ran for over 100 yards versus Arizona.
Arizona has been far better against the pass in 2024. The Wildcats are 40th nationally allowing 175.0 rushing yards per game. Arizona has to force Utah to become one-dimensional and make them throw. Arizona had the same task versus Kansas State and was unable to contain the run.
In their only two games versus FBS opponents in 2024, Arizona ranks 113th allowing 222.5 rushing yards per game. The Arizona defense faces arguably its biggest challenge of the season. Utah is likely to be the highest ranked team Arizona plays in 2024. If Arizona can contain Utah's running game, they should have a chance for an upset.