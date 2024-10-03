Arizona Downs number 20 BYU in 5-Set Thriller
Behind 20 kills from Jaelyn Hodge, 11 blocks from Journey Tucker, four aces from Avery Scoggins, and three double-doubles Arizona was able to take down BYU 3-2 (25-13, 23-25, 25-21, 18-25, 15-13).
Charita Stubbs has been in search of her first signature victory as head coach of Arizona Volleyball, and on Wednesday night it came in thrilling five-set fashion against BYU in the Wildcats' first Big 12 Conference home matchup. On the night the Wildcats outhit BYU .241-.168, while forcing the Cougars into 31 attacking errors on the night fueled by 13 Wildcats blocks.
Jaelyn Hodge, Avery Scoggins, and Carlie Cisneros all secured double-doubles on the night. Hodge logged 20 kills and 10 digs, Scoggins 40 assists and 12 digs, and Cisneros had 13 kills with 11 digs. Scoggins also added four aces to simply add to her outworldly performance on the day.
The Best Freshmen Reside in Tucson
If there is a better trio of Freshmen in the country than Avery Scoggins, Brenna Ginder, and Carlie Cisneros, that'd be highly impressive. While individually they are stars in their own right by earning starting positions as freshmen, they were arguably the most instrumental in securing the win over BYU Wednesday night.
While the match had its letdowns for the Wildcats in the second and fourth sets, the ability to stay the course and not feel a sense of panic, especially with half the on-court lineup being freshmen is only going to enhance the growth and development of the young Wildcats.
Up Next
Arizona Volleyball will look to follow up their Wednesday night performance against another Beehive State foe in Utah. The Utes fell to 12-2 Wednesday evening with a 4-set loss to Arizona State. The matchup is scheduled for 12:00 MST in the McKale Center, with the match streamed live on ESPN+.