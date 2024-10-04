Arizona faces Texas Tech who has been abysmal road team since 2022
Texas Tech is 3-9 on the road since head coach Joey McGuire took over before the 2022 season. Washington State beat Texas Tech 37-16 in their lone road win this season. Arizona has a four-game home win streak. Head coach Brent Brennan has won both of his 2024 Arizona home games and his final three as San Jose State coach.
Texas Tech outgained Washington State 491-416 in their loss in Pullman. Four turnovers, including two interceptions thrown by quarterback Behren Morton and a fumble deep in their own territory, allowed Washington State to earn the blowout win on the Palouse.
The one road in 2024 is a small sample size, but under McGuire, Texas Tech has been abysmal on the road. Texas Tech was 81st nationally in 2023 averaging 22.3 points per game in road and neutral site contests. Texas Tech was 45th nationally in 2023 allowing 25.7 PPG on the road and at neutral sites.
In 2022, Texas Tech 61st nationally averaging 25.5 PPG on the road and in neutral site games and 100th allowing 37.0 PPG away from Lubbock. Texas Tech improved significantly defensively away from home in 2023, but regressed offensively. The worst road loss for Texas Tech since 2022 was 57-7 in 2023.
Texas outgained Texas Tech 528-198 in the 2023 game. Texas led 26-7 at halftime and continued the barrage in the second half. Morton was 19-36 for 88 yards, no TDs and three interceptions in the loss. Texas Tech star running back Tahj Brooks was the only bright spot with 19 carries for 95 yards. Texas had 302 rushing yards.
Texas Tech was 83rd nationally averaging 343.0 total yards in road games in 2023. The Red Raiders finished a more than respectable 29th allowing 342.9 yards per game on the road or at a neutral site. Texas Tech was far better on the road offensively in 2022 averaging 405.8 total yards per game.
Texas Tech improved significantly defensively on the road after finishing 93rd allowing 428.7 yards per game away from Lubbock in 2022. The 2023 loss at Texas was by far the worst performance by Texas Tech on the road in the last two-plus seasons.
The loss to Texas was the most yards and points allowed and least amount by Texas Tech in the last two seasons. Arizona doesn't need to have a performance like Texas versus Texas Tech on Saturday, nor should they be expected to. Arizona needs to get the crowd involved early and take an early lead.