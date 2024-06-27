Arizona Football adds 3-Star Texas Safety Coleman Patmon
Adding another piece to its recruiting class of 2025, Arizona Football received a commitment from 3-Star Texas Safety Coleman Patmon.
Continuing to build momentum in the recruiting class of 2025, Arizona Football has added another commitment to its class.
Still feeling the effects from their massive recruiting weekend, the Wildcats made news on Wednesday as Austin-area Safety Coleman Patmon officially committed to Arizona.
Announcing his decision via social media, the Del Valle High School standout committed to Arizona despite reportedly receiving offers from TCU, Oklahoma State, Northwestern, and Arkansas among several others.
Ranked No. 839 overall in the class of 2025, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back is a big recruiting win for Arizona Football.
Arizona Football concluded its busy recruiting weekend on Sunday, but that hasn't stopped the Wildcats from still adding commitments to its recruiting class. And with the addition of Patmon, he is just the latest to join the fold for the Cats.
Hailing from Del Valle, TX (just outside of Austin), Patmon is a long and athletic defensive back with solid size, strength, and athleticism. He plays physically, doesn't shy from contact, and comes from a great bloodline as his older brother Tyler played at Kansas and Oklahoma State before playing in the NFL for five years.
Head coach Brent Brennan has been on a recruiting terror lately and adding Patmon is a big win for the Cats. Arizona went toe-to-toe with some conference competition and went into the heart of Texas to pull Patmon.
Make no mistake, this is a talented kid with a lot of raw upside and potential. Just take a look at his film here!
