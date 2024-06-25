Arizona Football adds 3-star Dallas-area cornerback recruit Gianni Edwards
Adding their fourth commitment on Monday, Arizona Football has received a verbal commitment from Dallas-area cornerback Gianni Edwards for 2025.
As if Sunday wasn't busy enough for the Wildcats, Monday proved to be even busier for Arizona Football as the Wildcats received four verbal commitments.
Not long after adding Kaleb Jones, Losipini Tupou, and Javian Goo for 2025, the Wildcats received yet another commitment as Dallas-area cornerback Gianni Edwards officially picked the Wildcats.
Announcing his decision via social media, the North Forney High School standout committed to Arizona despite reportedly receiving offers from Boise State, Colorado, Houston, Memphis, and SMU.
Standing 5-foot-11, and weighing 175 pounds, Gianni Edwards adds more depth and talent to the secondary for Arizona Football.
Concluding what was yet another busy weekend in Tucson, Arizona received its 12th commitment in the last seven days as they added Edwards.
Hailing from Forney, TX (roughly 21 miles from Dallas), Edwards is a long and athletic corner with solid size, speed, and upside. He plays physically, doesn't shy from contact, and is a natural at corner as he sees the field well, and also tracks the ball well. Plus, he has some nice pop when he makes contact.
Edwards is an intriguing prospect and a talented athlete who plays in competitive 6A Football in Texas. And overall, he should complement this defensive backfield well!
If we have learned anything over the years, it is that Defensive Coordinator Duane Akina has a knack for finding skilled defensive backs, and with the addition of Edwards, there is something that this staff likes in him. And you figure with continued coaching and development, Arizona could have another solid playmaker! You can watch his highlights here!
With the addition of Edwards, Arizona now has 15 commitments in the class of 2025 and as a team, they rank 43rd overall according to 247's Recruiting Rankings.
