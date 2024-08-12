Arizona Football adds former Nevada OL Joey Capra
With the season just a few weeks away, Arizona Football added a last-minute commitment in former Nevada OL Joey Capra.
The 2024 Arizona Football season may be around the corner; however, that isn't stopping head coach Brent Brennan and the Wildcats from continuing to build its roster in preparation for the upcoming season.
And making news this weekend, Arizona had a recent addition in offensive lineman Joey Capra as the former Nevada transfer announced his commitment via social media.
Taking a significant step in enhancing the team’s depth and talent up front, Capra’s commitment reflects Brennan's emphasis on strengthening the offensive line, a critical component for the team’s offensive success this season.
Capra comes to Arizona with a solid collegiate background, having played at the University of Nevada for the past two seasons, and his experience at the Division I level has equipped him with the skills and experience to make an immediate impact at Arizona.
Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing over 300 pounds, Capra mostly projects to be an interior lineman for the Cats, and overall, he should be a good value add, especially this late in the recruiting cycle. And given the recent personnel changes up front, adding Capra was needed for Brennan and Co.
If Arizona is going to be successful on offense this season, it has to start up front, and that means having a competent and cohesive unit.
Kudos to Brennan and staff for continuing to make strategic roster moves, and the addition of Capra showcases the program’s commitment to capitalizing on a competitive team capable of winning the Big XII. The Wildcats’ journey in the 2024 season is just beginning, and Capra’s arrival is sure to be a much-needed spark in the trenches!
