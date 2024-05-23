Arizona Football adds former Ole Miss RB Kedrick Reescano
Continuing its recruiting momentum for 2024, Arizona Football has received a commitment from former Ole Miss running back, Kedrick Reescano.
It has been a busy couple of weeks for head coach Brent Brennan and Arizona Football, and just days after hosting a bevy of recruits, the Wildcats have added another commitment for 2024.
Already adding several pieces to the class of 2024, the Cats made more news via social media on Wednesday evening, adding a commitment from former Ole Miss running back, Kedrick Reescano.
A big and bruising running back, Kedrick was a standout athlete from New Caney High School in New Caney, TX (just outside of Houston), who originally committed to the Rebels over offers from Arkansas, Michigan State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, and a handful of others.
And after spending just one season in Jackson, the former four-star running back will be heading to Tucson with plenty of eligibility and opportunity in front of him!
Standing a sturdy, 6-feet tall and weighing 210 pounds, Kedrick Reescano is a huge addition for Brent Brennan and Arizona Football.
Over the past few weeks, it was clear that Arizona needed to address some depth concerns at running back, and with Kedricks' addition, he appears to ease those concerns.
Previously ranked as the No. 8 running back in the country for 2023, Reescano is skilled and should see immediate playing time, and with his size and speed, he should flourish in this offense!
In his four years with the varsity program at New Caney, Reescano ran for 4,576 yards on 595 carries (7.7 average) with 67 touchdowns according to MaxPreps.
Overall, Kedrick is a skilled and talented back who will immediately help bolster a talented backfield. Just look at the Wildcats' latest addition!
