Arizona Football adds highly-touted RB Wesley Yarbrough
Rounding out the day with its third commitment, Arizona Football adds highly-touted 2025 running back Wesley Yarbrough from Crosby, TX.
It was a busy Monday for Arizona Football as the Wildcats received commitments from Joshua Tuchek (Long Beach, CA) and Sean Robinson (Cibolo, TX) for 2025.
Well, making more news via social media was 2025 running back Wesley Yarbrough also committing to the Wildcats!
A standout running back from Crosby High School in Crosby, TX, Yarbrough picked the Wildcats over offers from Oklahoma State, Houston, Memphis, TCU, and Utah among others.
A big and bruising back, Wesley Yarbrough stands 5-foot-10 inches and weighs 195 pounds. Overall, he is a great pick-up for Arizona Football.
Arizona Football had a busy day on Monday, and their successful recruiting weekend was punctuated with the addition of Wesley.
Hailing from Crosby, Texas (roughly 25 miles outside of Houston), Wesley is legit. He is a big, powerful, and explosive back with ideal size and speed for a running back.
Looking ahead to the 2025 season, it is clear that Arizona needs to beef up its running back room in a big way, especially when you figure Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Quali Conley are gone after this season. That means that Arizona is going to need to rebuild this group. Look no further than the addition of Yarbrough!
Just by watching his film, the talent is there, and with continued coaching and development, he is going to be a special player to watch in Tucson! You can watch his highlights here!
