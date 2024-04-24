Arizona Football adds Memphis DT transfer Jarra Anderson
Continuing to add pieces to the 2024 roster, Arizona Football has added former Freshman All-American Defensive Tackle Jarra Anderson from Memphis.
Arizona Football is continuing to bolster its roster for 2024, this time with the addition of standout transfer Jarra Anderson from the University of Memphis.
The Wildcats, under Head Coach Brent Brennan, are continuing their strategic efforts to enhance the roster and competitiveness in the challenging landscape of college football, and by adding Anderson, they have taken a major step forward.
Making news on Wednesday morning, Anderson officially committed to the Wildcats after a successful recruiting weekend.
Hailing from Katy, TX, Jarra Anderson spent one season at Memphis before deciding to transfer to Arizona Football.
Anderson is a dynamic and versatile player who brings a wealth of talent and experience to the Wildcats, and he is fresh off of a fantastic freshman season in which he totaled 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks.
Standing tall at 6 feet 2 inches and weighing in at 260 pounds, Anderson is a force to be reckoned with on the field. and his athleticism and football IQ make him a valuable asset along the defensive line as he adds immediate depth to a position of need.
Still young, Anderson is a proven pass rusher with an adept ability at stopping the run and pressuring opposing offenses. His ability to contribute right away makes him a valuable asset to this team!
As Anderson embarks on the next chapter of his football journey with Arizona, fans can expect to see his impact both on and off the field, and we are excited to see him come to Tucson!
