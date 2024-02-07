Arizona Football adds New Mexico RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Gaining its first commitment since head coach Brent Brennan took over the Wildcats, Arizona Football has added New Mexico transfer running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt.
It has been a wild few weeks for Arizona Football, but after some time getting settled into his role as head coach, Brent Brennan and the Wildcats have added their first commitment under the new regime!
Making news via social media on Tuesday afternoon, the Wildcats received a commitment from New Mexico transfer, Jacory Croskey-Merritt as he officially picked the 'Cats over an offer from Washington!
A talented athlete who hails from Montgomery, Alabama, Jacory comes to Tucson and he will help bring immediate depth and skill to the running back position for the Wildcats!
Standing 5 feet 11 inches and weighing 204 pounds, Jacory Croskey-Merritt is a great pick-up for Coach Brennan and Arizona Football!
Originally a standout at Lanier High School in Montgomery, Alabama, Croskey-Merritt was a bit of an underrated athlete, enrolling at Alabama State in 2019, Croskey-Merritt appeared in 31 games in four seasons, rushing for 1,164 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Transferring to New Mexico this past season Croskey Merritt took college football by storm, rushing for 1,190 yards (6.3 average) and 17 touchdowns on just 189 carries. He was so good in fact, that he was rated as the fourth highest-graded running back in the country last season according to PFF and as noted by Jason Scheer of Wildcat Authority.
Just by looking at his film, there is a lot to like about Croskey-Merritt, and he should be an immediate playmaker for the Wildcats when he finally steps on the field! Plus, his addition helps soften the blow of losing Michael Wiley, Jonah Coleman, and DJ Williams.
