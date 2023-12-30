Arizona Football adds Northwestern OL Transfer, Alexander Doost
With the 2023 Arizona Football season officially in the books, the Wildcats have turned its focus to recruiting, as they have added Northwester OL transfer, Alexander Doost.
Early signing day came and went; however, February signing period is soon approaching, and that means Arizona Football is now turning its focus to finishing out the 2023 recruiting class and beyond!
And just two days after the Cats wrapped up its season with an Alamo Bowl victory over Oklahoma, Arizona made news via social media on Saturday afternoon as the Wildcats received a commitment from Northwestern OL transfer, Alexander Doost.
A talented and towering lineman who played high school football at Mountain Ridge in Glendale, Arizona, Doost was a standout offensive line prospect in the class of 2023, and after just one season at Northwestern, Alexander will be returning home!
Standing a massive 6-feet-6-inches and weighing 295 pounds, Alexander Doost is a nice pick-up for Arizona Football.
Originally hailing from the class of 2023, Alex was a standout at Mountain Ridge and was considered the No. 18 overall player in the state of Arizona as he earned offers from Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, and Cal among others.
Overall, Alexander possesses great length and size, and coming in, I see him getting reps at one of the tackle spots for Arizona next season. He is also going to be a great value add to the offensive line group who could use a bit more depth next year as well.
And just by looking at his film, there is a lot to like in terms of skill and raw talent. Either way, he should be an immediate playmaker when steps on the field for the Cats, and his skill and work ethic will benefit Arizona!
