Arizona Football adds Oregon OL transfer Michael Wooten
Continuing to make a push in finalizing its 2024 roster, Arizona Football received a commitment from Oregon OL transfer Michael Wooten.
It may be May almost, but that doesn't mean that recruiting stops for Arizona Football! In fact, just as the Wildcats concluded its Spring Camp, head coach Brent Brennan, and the Cats are still finalizing its 2024 roster.
And making news via social media on Sunday, the Wildcats picked up a commitment from Oregon offensive lineman, Michael Wooten.
A towering offensive tackle, Wooten was a standout athlete at Sierra Canyon who originally committed to the Ducks from the 2022 recruiting class.
And after spending some time in Eugene and seeing limited snaps, Wooten felt it was best to transfer. Luckily for us, Wooten has found a home in the Southwest.
Spending this past weekend in Tucson as an official visitor, it appears the Wildcats made an impression as he left pledging to Arizona.
Standing a sturdy, 6-feet-4-inches and weighing 310 pounds, Michael Wooten is a solid pick-up for Brent Brennan and Arizona Football.
Coming to Tucson, Wooten will provide immediate to the Wildcats' offensive line, and with his speed and size, he could make an immediate impact. The question will be, can offensive line coach Josh Oglesby get more out of him than Oregon was able to?
The talent is there, and luckily, he is still young, but there is a way for him to go developmentally. Either way, we are happy to see Michael join the Wildcats.
Under the guidance of Coach Brennan, Arizona is starting to gain some momentum on the recruiting trail and we are excited about what the next few weeks have in store for us!
