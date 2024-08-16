Arizona football all-time record versus 3 2024 non-conference opponents
The Arizona football team has played its three 2024 non-conference opponents New Mexico, Northern Arizona and Kansas State before this season. Arizona has winning records against all three 2024 non-conference opponents. Kansas State is a non-conference opponent because the game was scheduled before Arizona joined the Big XII.
Arizona leads the series with New Mexico 44–20–3. The Wildcats beat the Lobos 45-37 in the 2015 New Mexico Bowl in the most recent meeting. New Mexico had won the two prior meetings in 2007 and 2008. Arizona and New Mexico played for the Kit Carson Rifle through the 1990 game.
Arizona and New Mexico played each other in the Border Conference from 1931-50 and Western Athletic Conference from 1962 through 1977. Arizona had a 13-4-3 advantage in games played in the Border Conference versus New Mexico. Each team won eight games in the series as members of the WAC.
Arizona and New Mexico both have new coaches entering the 2024 season. Arizona head coach Brent Brennan was 3-0 versus New Mexico at San Jose State. That included a 52-24 win last season. New Mexico head coach Bronco Mendenhall was 1-2 versus Arizona in games played from 2006-08 when he was at BYU.
Arizona is 16-2 all-time versus Northern Arizona. The Wildcats and Lumberjacks are playing for the second consecutive year. Arizona beat NAU 38-3 in the 2023 season opener. NAU earned its first win over Arizona since 1932 in a 21-19 victory in 2019. Arizona has outscored NAU 650-193 all-time.
Arizona is 5-1-1 versus Kansas State. The game between the pair of Wildcats will be the first for Arizona as a member of the Big XII versus another conference team. Arizona and Kansas State are playing for the first time since 1978. Arizona beat Kansas State 31-0 in the teams' last meeting.
Kansas State beat Arizona 42-27 for their only win in the series in 1978. Arizona played to a 26 all-tie in their only draw in the series in 1953. In the other four games between Arizona and Kansas State, two were by one score and the other two were by 19 and 21 point margins for the Tucson Wildcats.
Arizona has a bye week before playing its first true Big XII game at former Pac-12 South and WAC rival Utah on September 28. Arizona will play former Pac-12 rival Colorado on October 19 and versus Arizona State on November 30. Arizona was picked fifth by the media in the Big XII preseason polls.