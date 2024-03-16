Arizona Football alum Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles re-signed by the San Francisco 49ers
By Mason Duhon
Free agent NFL linebacker and Arizona Football alum Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles was re-signed to a one-year deal by the San Francisco 49ers. David Lombardi of The Athletic reports that Flannigan-Fowles' deal is worth $1.9 million in base salary and bonuses but only $1.3 million will count against the salary cap since he's a 4-year qualified veteran.
The Tucson native played safety for the Wildcats before transitioning to linebacker in the pros, where he's been with the 49ers since signing an undrafted free agent deal in 2019. He spent his rookie year on the practice squad and has emerged as a reliable player in the defensive rotation and on special teams. This is the third year the 49ers have opted to keep Flannigan-Fowles around after signing him to an exclusive rights deal in 2022 and following it up with another contract ahead of 2023.
The biggest play Flannigan-Fowles made in recent memory was against the Green Bay Packers in the 2023-24 NFC Divisional Round where he forced a fumble on punt returner Keisean Nixon. Unfortunately, Packers linebacker Eric Wilson dove on the ball and prevented the turnover. Flannigan-Fowles has amassed 31 special teams tackles in the regular season and another seven special teams tackles in the postseason over his four seasons in Santa Clara
He's played a key depth role over the last few years as well serving as one of the top backups to star linebackers Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw. He's seen the field in 61 games with four starts and notched 59 total (37 solo, 22 assisted) tackles and one sack. "Flann", as he's affectionately called, has found himself a home in the Bay Area for at least one more year.
Don’t forget to follow us at @ZonaZealots on Twitter, follow us at @ZonaZealotsFS on Instagram, and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of Arizona news, opinions, and recruiting updates!