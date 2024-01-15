Arizona Football: Coaching candidates to not touch with a ten-foot pole
By Mason Duhon
1 of 4
TUCSON, AZ - The Jedd Fisch era in Tucson has come to an end, and he will take on the position vacated by Kalen DeBoer with the University of Washington. This exacerbates the coaching search for Arizona, who was already dealing with the loss of former defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen to Texas.
While a few names have emerged as frontrunners, including sitting offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll, San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan, and Texas State head coach GJ Kinne, there are a handful of coaching hires who could ruin everything that Arizona Football built over the last few years.