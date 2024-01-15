Arizona Football: Coaching candidates to not touch with a ten-foot pole
By Mason Duhon
Horror show hires
Frost is another name who finds himself lumped into the group of names commonly thrown around to take over Arizona's vacant head coaching position. However, this would be a disastrous hire for the Wildcats, considering that Frost's only real success came when leading UCF to an undefeated regular season in 2017.
His most recent stop was a five-season tenure as the head coach at Nebraska where he never won more than five games. He made it three games through the 2022 season and built up a 1-2 record before finally being canned. He finished his Nebraska career with a record of 16-31. Even before that, he had limited success on his resume. He only ever finished with a winning record once in just over six seasons in a head coaching role.
Hiring Frost would be a disaster and would open up the door for a massive group of players to hit the transfer portal.