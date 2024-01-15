Arizona Football: Coaching candidates to not touch with a ten-foot pole
By Mason Duhon
Not desirable
Wilcox has emerged as a popular name to replace Fisch at Arizona, but his resume with Cal has been underwhelming. Having higher academic standards is no excuse; look at Michigan, Texas, and Notre Dame. He's accumulated a 36-43 record in his seven seasons as Cal's head coach. He's only ever finished above .500 twice, and that was in 2018 and 2019.
The 2019 season was a good one, given that the Golden Bears finished 7-5 in the regular season and won the Redbox Bowl. Since then, it's been tough sledding with four straight losing seasons. Even in 2023, when Cal finished 6-6 and played in the Independence Bowl, they were throttled 34-14 by Texas Tech and ended the season 6-7. To make it worse, the Golden Bears have never had a winning record in Pac-12 play under Wilcox.
Wilcox simply doesn't have the resume to reasonably justify taking over the helm of a rising Arizona squad. Arizona needs to look at postseason records too, and Wilcox just doesn't cut it.
Dickert is yet another name getting some pull in Arizona circles, but he's inexperienced and, much like Wilcox, doesn't have the greatest resume over his stint with Washington State. 2023 was primed to be the season for Dickert and Washington State, having just landed former Incarnate Word quarterback Cameron Ward in the transfer portal.
However, the wheels fell off after winning four straight games (including two ranked opponents) to start the season, and the Cougars finished 5-7. A lackluster season sent Ward out the door, who eventually landed with Miami after testing the NFL draft waters. The only season Dickert has to hang hit hat on is 2022, where the Cougars when 7-5 in the regular season before losing in the La Bowl.
Dickert hasn't shown an ability to win at the clip that Arizona will be looking for and is largely unproven in the postseason. Arizona, for once, has the leverage to hire somebody more experienced and with a better resume.