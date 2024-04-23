Arizona Football bolsters roster with pair of San José State transfers
With over a week left of the infamous Transfer Portal being open, Arizona Football has added a pair of transfer commitments from San José State.
In a strategic move aimed at enhancing the current roster and continuing to build depth, head coach Brent Brennan and Arizona Football have recently secured the commitment of two promising transfers from San José State.
Following an important recruiting weekend in which the Wildcats played host to several visitors, two players left committed to the University of Arizona.
Making news this weekend, Arizona added not just one, but two commitments for the class of 2024. First, it was former SJSU quarterback Anthony Garcia on Sunday, followed by former SJSU tight end Sam Olson who made his announcement on Monday afternoon.
This acquisition marks a significant step forward for Arizona Football as they continue to fortify their roster and position themselves for success in the competitive collegiate football landscape.
The two transfers come as a bit of a surprise; however, given their level of talent and skill, these are great value adds, and they should help provide depth as well as help bolster this roster further.
Anthony Garcia is a former three-star quarterback in the class of 2022 who initially committed to coach Brennan and the Spartans despite receiving interest from Eastern Washington, Army, Navy, and Princeton among others.
At 6-foot-1 and 192 pounds, he is a bit of a smaller quarterback; however, Garcia is a pro-style quarterback with great knowledge and command of this offense, and coming in as a likely third-stringer, the Wildcats could do a lot worse here.
Arizona needed depth at quarterback, and Anthony is a solid player with good arm action and a bit of mobility. After redshirting in 2023, he will come to Tucson and will help solidify this quarterback group.
Accompanying Garcia from San José State is college teammate Sam Olson. A skilled tight end who originally hails from Redwood High School in Visalia, CA, Sam is a talented tight end who had a rather productive 2023 as he accounted for 22 receptions, 310 yards, and three touchdowns.
And with the absence of Tanner McLachlan this season, Arizona will be looking for a few players to step up at tight end and Olson should be a great addition here. It has already been said that Coach Brennan using two tight ends "will be a huge part of UA's offense" - per Justin Spears (Arizona Daily Star). So from that standpoint, adding more depth makes sense.
The addition of Garcia and Olson underscores the Wildcats' commitment to building a competitive and well-rounded roster, and as the portal remains open, look for coach Brennan and the Cats to continue to be aggressive.
Don’t forget to follow us at @ZonaZealots on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of Arizona news, opinions, and recruiting updates!