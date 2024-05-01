Arizona Football CB Tacario Davis announces he will stay in Tucson!
Despite much speculation over the past several weeks, Arizona Football star cornerback Tacario Davis announced he will return in 2024!
Arizona Football has had several recruiting wins over the past week or so, but perhaps none have been bigger than Tacario Davis.
Having initially entered the transfer portal shortly after head coach Brent Brennan was hired, the speculation of where Tacario would potentially end up has been rampant over the past couple of months, especially as the window to enter the portal was closing.
Well, making news via social media on Tuesday evening, Wildcat fans received great news as Tacario announced that he would be withdrawing from the infamous transfer portal, and would instead be staying at Arizona!
The news comes after Arizona received several commitments, and is one of the biggest recruiting wins the Wildcats have had this offseason.
Standing a lengthy 6-feet-4-inches, Tacario Davis will help solidify what should be a talented secondary for Arizona Football.
Staying in Tucson, Tacario gives Arizona Football another solid piece on defense. Fresh off of a dominant sophomore campaign in which Davis finished with 25 tackles (13 solo), one interception, and 16 pass deflections, big things are in store for Bobo as he is affectionately nicknamed.
The talent is there, and with his size and length, he is an elite coverage cornerback! Tacario makes this defense that much better and with him out there, the Wildcats could have a stout defensive group once again in 2024.
Under the guidance of Coach Brennan, Arizona quickly gaining momentum on the recruiting trail and we are excited about what the next few weeks have in store for us!
Don’t forget to follow us at @ZonaZealots on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of Arizona news, opinions, and recruiting updates!