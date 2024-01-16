Arizona Football closing in on San Jose State's Brent Brennan as next head coach
By Mason Duhon
What's next?
Brennan's next challenge at the helm of the Wildcats will be roster retention. Several players took to social media in support of Nansen, with the rallying cry of "#StayingwithNansen" being started by star linebacker Jacob Manu. If Brennan can somehow sway Nansen into re-joining the staff as the defensive coordinator, albeit with a bigger say in team matters, it may stop at least the key defensive players from leaving via the transfer portal.
Timeline
- Jan. 8: Johnny Nansen leaves for Texas co-DC/LB coach position
- Jan. 14 (morning): Duane Akina leaves for Texas defensive analyst position
- Jan. 14 (afternoon): Jedd Fisch is hired as Washington's head coach
- Jan. 15 (morning): Arizona offensive coaching staff takes a trip to Seattle
- Jan. 15 (afternoon): Finalists are narrowed down to Brennan and Nansen
- Jan. 15 (evening): Brennan is offered the HC position at Arizona, result not yet announced
- Jan. 16: Brent Brennan is announced as the 31st head coach of Arizona football