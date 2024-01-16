Zona Zealots
Arizona Football closing in on San Jose State's Brent Brennan as next head coach

By Mason Duhon

Mountain West Football Championship - Boise State v San Jose State
Mountain West Football Championship - Boise State v San Jose State / Ethan Miller/GettyImages
What's next?

Brennan's next challenge at the helm of the Wildcats will be roster retention. Several players took to social media in support of Nansen, with the rallying cry of "#StayingwithNansen" being started by star linebacker Jacob Manu. If Brennan can somehow sway Nansen into re-joining the staff as the defensive coordinator, albeit with a bigger say in team matters, it may stop at least the key defensive players from leaving via the transfer portal.

Timeline

