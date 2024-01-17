Arizona football coaching updates: Who's coming in, and who's going to Washington?
By Mason Duhon
With Arizona officially signing Brent Brennan to a contract and naming him the head coach, the dominoes will quickly begin to fall as Jedd Fisch, the new head coach at Washington, makes moves to bring his staff along with him. Whoever gets poached from Arizona's staff will leave a subsequent vacancy for Brennan to fill.
Unfortunately, he didn't even make it a full 12 hours in Tucson before five positional and assistant coaches were announced by Washington Football. These five will not be the last, and Brennan will still have some legwork to do.