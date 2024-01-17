Arizona football coaching updates: Who's coming in, and who's going to Washington?
By Mason Duhon
Hired by Arizona
Brennan, who interviewed for the job when it was open back in 2020, finally got it the second time around. He spent seven seasons at the helm for San Jose State and led them to three 7-win seasons and three bowl game appearances in the last four years. He was a graduate assistant under Dick Tomey in 2000 and on Tomey's San Jose State coaching staff from 2005-09.
Thienes, who spent seven seasons with San Jose State and three as the Associate Athletic Director for Football Operations, is set to follow Brennan to Arizona. He has been the Spartans' director of football operations since January 2017, the same year Brennan took over at San Jose State. Considering his background, he will likely work less in a coaching capacity and more in an operational capacity.