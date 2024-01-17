Zona Zealots
Fansided

Arizona football coaching updates: Who's coming in, and who's going to Washington?

By Mason Duhon

Oregon State v Arizona
Oregon State v Arizona / Chris Coduto/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
4 of 4
Next

Hired by Washington

Hired: 1/17. Kevin Cummings. 521. KC. . Kevin Cummings. . . WR. player

Cummings will follow Fisch to Washington and remain as the wide receivers coach. Cummings, who played under Brennan from 2011-13 and was his wide receivers coach at San Jose State from 2017-20, was one of the leading candidates for Arizona's now-vacant offensive coordinator position.

BC. Brennan Carroll. 521. . . Brennan Carroll. . Hired: 1/17. OC. player

Carroll, in addition to being the offensive coordinator for Washington, will be the positional coach for the offensive line.

John Richardson. DB. 521. JR. . John Richardson. . player. Hired: 1/17.

. Hired: 1/16. 521. . . Jordan Paopao. player. JP. Jordan Paopao. ST

Paopao will be getting more responsibilities on his plate. The former tight ends positional coach for both Arizona and a prior stint at Washington before will be the special teams coordinator while also coaching the tight ends as a positional coach.

. Hired: 1/16. QB. 521. JD. player. . Jimmie Dougherty. . Jimmie Dougherty

Dougherty will be the passing game coordinator for the Huskies, while also coaching the quarterbacks as a positional coach.

SG. Hired: 1/16. player. 521. . . . Scottie Graham. RB. Scottie Graham

S/C. 521. . Hired: 1/16. Tyler Owens. TO. . . player. Tyler Owens

DL. player. JK. . . Jason Kaufusi. . Hired: 1/16. Jason Kaufusi. 521

Kaufusi will be the run game coordinator for the Huskies, as well as the defensive line positional coach.

ALSO. BB. Get to know Arizona Football head coach Brent Brennan. dark

Home/Wildcats Football