Arizona football coaching updates: Who's coming in, and who's going to Washington?
By Mason Duhon
Hired by Washington
Cummings will follow Fisch to Washington and remain as the wide receivers coach. Cummings, who played under Brennan from 2011-13 and was his wide receivers coach at San Jose State from 2017-20, was one of the leading candidates for Arizona's now-vacant offensive coordinator position.
Carroll, in addition to being the offensive coordinator for Washington, will be the positional coach for the offensive line.
Paopao will be getting more responsibilities on his plate. The former tight ends positional coach for both Arizona and a prior stint at Washington before will be the special teams coordinator while also coaching the tight ends as a positional coach.
Dougherty will be the passing game coordinator for the Huskies, while also coaching the quarterbacks as a positional coach.
Kaufusi will be the run game coordinator for the Huskies, as well as the defensive line positional coach.