Arizona football enters 2024 season with second longest current FBS winning streak
The Arizona football team will bring the second-longest winning streak into the 2024 season after wins in their final seven games in 2023. Michigan who went 15-0 to win the 2023 National Championship has the longest current winning streak nationally.
Arizona started the 2023 season 3-3. The Wildcats began 2023 with a win over Northern Arizona, an overtime loss at Mississippi State, wins over Texas-El Paso and Stanford, a 31-24 loss at national runner-up Washington and a triple-overtime defeat at USC. Arizona was very close to a college football playoff berth last season.
Wins in two of their three losses would have put Arizona in a position to contend for a College Football Playoff berth. If Arizona had defeated Washington or USC they would have earned a berth in the Pac-12 title game over Oregon. Arizona did not play Oregon in 2023. Arizona is ranked 21st in both national preseason polls.
The ESPN College Football Index ranks Arizona 24th. Arizona is 21st in the ESPN Power Rankings released on Monday. Utah, Kansas State and Oklahoma State are the only Big XII teams ranked ahead of Arizona. Arizona only plays Utah in Big XII play. Arizona plays at Kansas State on September 13 in a non-conference game.
The pair of Wildcats were previously scheduled to play this season before Arizona joined the Big XII. Utah was picked to win the Big XII by the media, followed by Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Kansas. Arizona does not play Kansas this season. The schedule sets up favorably for Arizona to make the Big XII championship game.
Arizona hosts, Texas Tech, Colorado, Houston and Arizona State in conference games. Arizona plays at Utah, BYU, Central Florida and TCU in Big XII play in 2024. Utah is the only team picked in the top six in the Big XII on the 2024 Arizona schedule. The other eight games on the 2024 Arizona schedule are picked in the bottom 10 in the Big XII.