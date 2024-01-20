Arizona Football's Fifita, McMillan, Manu announce return for 2024 season
By Mason Duhon
The Servite high school trio is back for the 2024 season, per Jason Scheer of 247Sports.
After an agonizing five days following Jedd Fisch's departure from his post as Arizona head coach, Arizona fans waited with bated breath to hear news about quarterback Noah Fifita, linebacker Jacob Manu, and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. During the home basketball game against UCLA on Saturday, Jan. 20, Fifita and McMillan announced their return for the 2024 season via a video posted by Arizona Football.
Channeling their inner Dan Lanning, the video features standout plays and is interspersed with clips from Leonardo DiCaprio's famous speech as Jordan Belfort inThe Wolf of Wall Street. And that's not all; do you recognize #5 and #71? That would be first-team All-Pac-12 linebacker Jacob Manu and All-Pac-12 honorable mention offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea. Somehow it gets even better, as the team took center-court during a break in the game and were announced as the "2024 Arizona Wildcats".
A few recognizable faces can be seen in the video taken by Justin Spears of the Arizona Daily Star. Linebacker Justin Flowe can be seen on the when the team takes the court, and now-confirmed Arizona defensive analyst Duane Akina walks right in front of Spears' camera. The floor is crowded with players who have their phones out to capture the outpouring of love shown by the Arizona fans in McKale Center.