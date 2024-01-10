Arizona Football finishes the season ranked No. 11
Following its win over then No. 12 ranked Oklahoma, Arizona Football (10-3, 7-2) ends its season ranked as the No. 11 team in the final AP Poll for 2023-24.
Well, the 2023-24 Arizona Football season has quickly come and gone, and what a phenomenal run the Wildcats had this year.
Winning 10 games for the first time in nearly a decade and finishing its season with an emphatic win over then No. 12 ranked Oklahoma in the Valero Alamo Bowl, the Wildcats were bound to move up in the final AP Poll of the season.
And making news on Monday, Arizona checked in at No. 11 this week!
Seeing its highest ranking since the 2014 season, Arizona Football will have a lot to look forward to and build upon for next season.
Following postseason play, Arizona Football is just one of three ranked teams from the Pac-12 as they join No. 2 Washington and No. 6 Oregon.
On the outside looking in was Oregon State as they received 96 votes, followed by USC with 35, Utah with 14, and UCLA with 4.
Exciting times are ahead for Arizona Football as the Wildcats return 18 of 22 starters, and they will have a lot to build towards for next season.
Beyond that, we will see the Wildcats make their debut in the Big 12 next season, where they should see solid competition as well. Looking ahead, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Kansas, and West Virginia should all be formidable opponents. And that's not including Utah, who will follow Arizona to the Big 12.
While we are sad to see the season officially come to an end, we are excited to see where our Wildcats end up next season!
