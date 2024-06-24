Arizona Football flips 2025 ASU commit Dajon Hinton
Continuing its strong push in the recruiting class of 2025, Arizona Football has received a commitment from three-star in-state cornerback, Dajon Hinton.
Who doesn’t like getting a recruiting win like pulling a talented kid from your own backyard? Well, if you are Arizona Football, it is even better when that player was a former ASU commit.
Hosting another big recruiting weekend, the Wildcats made news via social media on Sunday afternoon when they picked up a commitment from Chandler Hamilton High School standout and former ASU commit, Dajon Hinton.
Despite still being committed to the Sun Devils for the past couple of weeks, Hinton visited Tucson this weekend and decided to re-open his recruitment, and it only seemed fitting that he would choose the Wildcats.
Fortunately for us, Dajon picked the Wildcats despite receiving offers from Iowa State, Arizona State, Boston College, and Kansas among others.
A talented defensive back, Hinton hails from the talented Chandler Hamilton High School from just up the road in Chandler, AZ, and coming in, he should add immediate depth to the Wildcats' defensive backfield.
Standing a sturdy, 5-foot-10, and weighing 175 pounds, Dajon Hinton is a solid pick-up for Coach Brent Brennan and Arizona Football.
Previously a standout at Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Dajon had decided to transfer to Hamilton where he will be playing for a talented Huskies team this coming season, and overall, he should have a huge impact in his senior year.
Coming to Tucson, Hinton is a talented multi-sport athlete who can play multiple positions; however, he seemingly projects mostly as a cornerback.
A lengthy and athletic defensive player, Dajon shows natural cover instincts and has a solid competitive edge that should bode well for him at the next level.
Just by looking at his film, there is a lot to like, and he is an immediate playmaker when steps on the field!
Under the guidance of Coach Brennan and Defensive Coordinator Duane Akina, Arizona seems to be on an upward trajectory, and Hinton's commitment adds another layer of talent and potential to a team that is eager to take that next step!
